Renalys’ ¥6B series A to fund phase III IgAN trial in Japan

Renalys Pharma Inc. completed a ¥6 billion (US$38.199 million) series A round that will enable it to complete a phase III trial for sparsentan for immunoglobulin A nephropathy (IgAN) in Japan. Tokyo-based Renalys in-licensed rights to sparsentan in January 2024 from Travere Therapeutics Inc. to develop the compound in Japan and 13 Asian countries to treat IgAN, a rare kidney disease.