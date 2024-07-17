BioWorld. Link to homepage.
BioWorld - Wednesday, July 17, 2024
» SK Biopharm grows radiopharma reach with $571.5M Full-Life deal
SK Biopharm grows radiopharma reach with $571.5M Full-Life deal
July 17, 2024
By
Marian (YoonJee) Chu
As the “most concrete achievement” since its entry into the radiopharmaceutical therapy space last year, SK Biopharmaceuticals Co. Ltd. picked up rights to Full-Life Technologies Ltd.’s RPT asset, FL-091, in a deal fetching up to $571.5 million.
