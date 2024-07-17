BioWorld - Wednesday, July 17, 2024
See today's BioWorld
X

Upgrade your daily dose of biopharma and medtech news

Subscribe to BioWorld™ news services

See subscription options
To read the full story, subscribe or sign in.

SK Biopharm grows radiopharma reach with $571.5M Full-Life deal

July 17, 2024
By Marian (YoonJee) Chu
No Comments
As the “most concrete achievement” since its entry into the radiopharmaceutical therapy space last year, SK Biopharmaceuticals Co. Ltd. picked up rights to Full-Life Technologies Ltd.’s RPT asset, FL-091, in a deal fetching up to $571.5 million.
BioWorld Deals and M&A License Cancer Small molecule Asia-Pacific