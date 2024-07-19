BioWorld - Friday, July 19, 2024
Cancer

Acrivon Therapeutics patents new PKMYT1 inhibitors

July 19, 2024
Acrivon Therapeutics Inc. has disclosed membrane-associated tyrosine- and threonine-specific Cdc2-inhibitory kinase (PKMYT1) inhibitors reported to be useful for the treatment of cancer.
