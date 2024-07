Neurology/psychiatric

Merck Sharp & Dohme describes new NLRP3 inflammasome inhibitors

Merck Sharp & Dohme LLC has identified compounds acting as NLRP3 inflammasome inhibitors reported to be useful for the treatment of atherosclerosis, nonalcoholic or metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (NASH/MASH), neuroinflammation, inflammatory skin, inflammatory joint and autoimmune diseases, Alzheimer’s disease and Parkinson’s disease, among others.