BioWorld - Thursday, July 18, 2024
See today's BioWorld
X

Upgrade your daily dose of biopharma and medtech news

Subscribe to BioWorld™ news services

See subscription options
To read the full story, subscribe or sign in.

Congress looking for ‘simple solutions’ to Rx pricing quandary

July 18, 2024
By Mari Serebrov
No Comments
The bill the U.S. Senate passed to prune biologic patent thickets could be among the first in a legislative thicket aimed at prescription drug prices to make it through the Senate before the year ends.
BioWorld Regulatory Biosimilar U.S. Legislation Patents