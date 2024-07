Tufts: Toss out the old drug development delay estimates

Tufts University professor Ken Getz had an everything-you-know-is-wrong moment when he looked at new research showing the costs of delays in drug development and sales. The results prompted more than a few gulps from others. The old numbers are outdated and based on anecdotal evidence, the center concluded, and with the new data, it’s time to hit the reset button.