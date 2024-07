Biopharma regulatory actions and approvals June 2024

Eylea, Neupogen, Stelara biosimilars among 28 FDA nods in June

The U.S. FDA approved 28 new drugs in June, marking the third-highest month in BioWorld’s records, following March 2024’s 30 approvals and June 2020's 29 approvals, and a significant increase from May’s 11 FDA drug approvals. For context, the FDA approved an average of around 16 drugs per month in 2023, 12.5 per month in 2022, and 17 per month in both 2021 and 2020.