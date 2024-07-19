Artiva prices $167M IPO as its AlloNK cell therapy advances

Artiva Biotherapeutics Inc. raised $167 million through an upsized IPO, with funds aimed at the development of its lead AlloNK program for systemic lupus erythematosus and other autoimmune indications. Just a few days ago, the San Diego based company had aimed to sell 8.4 million shares between $14 and $16 each, but it raised the number of shares offered to 13.92 million and lowered the price to $12 each. The upsize brings Artiva’s shares outstanding following the IPO to about 22.8 million, giving the company a market cap of $273.6 million based on the IPO price.