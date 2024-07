BioWorld Insider podcast: The costs of delays is updated by Tufts

New research shows the costs of delays in developing a drug candidate and in drug sales are outdated and based on anecdotal evidence, contends the Tufts University School of Medicine’s Center for the Study of Drug Development. The center’s director, Ken Getz, spoke to the BioWorld Insider podcast this week about updating the outdated numbers and what they mean for companies and investors.