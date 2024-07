Cancer

Mitocarex validates potential role of target SLC25 carrier protein in NSCLC

Scisparc Ltd.’s Mitocarex Bio Ltd. venture has validated the potential significant involvement of its target SLC25 carrier protein, using non-small-cell lung cancer (NSCLC) cells with diverse genetic backgrounds. Mitocarex used genetic manipulations and 3D spheroid systems, mimicking the main features of human solid tumors, to demonstrate the discovery.