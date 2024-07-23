BioWorld - Tuesday, July 23, 2024
Neurology/psychiatric

Delayed BTB-09089 treatment improves neurological functional recovery and brain tissue repair post-stroke

July 23, 2024
No Comments
Researchers from Shanxi Medical University presented data from a study that aimed to assess the effects of delayed treatment with G protein-coupled receptor 65 (GPR65) agonist BTB-09089 on neurorestoration following ischemic stroke in mice.
