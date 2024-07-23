BioWorld - Tuesday, July 23, 2024
Infection

Discovery of potent pan-H1 monomeric nanobody with prophylactic activity against influenza infections

July 23, 2024
No Comments
Researchers from CONICET and affiliated organizations presented the discovery of novel llama-derived single-chain antibody fragments (VHHs) specific for type A influenza virus.
