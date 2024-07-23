BioWorld - Tuesday, July 23, 2024
Breaking News: BioWorld celebrates nine wins at 2024 APEX AwardsSee today's BioWorld Science
X

Upgrade your daily dose of biopharma and medtech news

Subscribe to BioWorld™ news services

See subscription options
To read the full story, subscribe or sign in.
Biomarkers

ZNF334 as diagnostic biomarker and therapeutic target in cervical cancer

July 23, 2024
No Comments
Researchers from Chongqing Medical University and affiliated organizations reported findings from studies they performed to assess the role of zinc-finger protein 334 (ZNF334) in cervical cancer.
BioWorld Science Biomarkers Cancer