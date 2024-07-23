BioWorld - Tuesday, July 23, 2024
Cancer

New KIF18A inhibitors disclosed in Insilico Medicine patent

July 23, 2024
No Comments
Insilico Medicine Inc. has divulged compounds acting as kinesin-like protein KIF18A inhibitors reported to be useful for the treatment of cancer.
BioWorld Science Cancer Patents