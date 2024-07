Innovent’s mazdutide hits phase III endpoints in type 2 diabetes

Innovent Biologics Inc.’s glucagon-like peptide-1 receptor (GLP-1R) and glucagon receptor (GCGR) dual agonist, mazdutide, met the primary endpoint and all key secondary endpoints in a phase III type 2 diabetes trial in Chinese adults. “Mazdutide is the first and fastest-developed GLP-1R/GCGR dual agonist in the world, and we are actively promoting the development of mazdutide for weight loss, T2D and other indications,” Lei Qian, Innovent’s vice president of clinical development, said.