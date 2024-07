Post-Vyvgart nod, players flex muscle in CIDP and beyond

The U.S. FDA approval won in June by Argenx SE of subcutaneously given Vyvgart Hytrulo (efgartigimod alfa and hyaluronidase) for adults with chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy (CIDP) sparked interest in other prospects taking aim at the rare disease. Some – including Argenx – are going after generalized myasthenia gravis and multifocal motor neuropathy with their compounds.