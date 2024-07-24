BioWorld - Wednesday, July 24, 2024
Breaking News: BioWorld celebrates nine wins at 2024 APEX AwardsSee today's BioWorld Science
X

Upgrade your daily dose of biopharma and medtech news

Subscribe to BioWorld™ news services

See subscription options
To read the full story, subscribe or sign in.
Cancer

Pinetree out-licenses option for pan-EGFR degrader

July 24, 2024
No Comments
Pinetree Therapeutics Inc. has entered into an exclusive option and global license agreement with Astrazeneca plc for a preclinical epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) degrader candidate.
BioWorld Science License Cancer Degradation inducer