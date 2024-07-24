BioWorld - Wednesday, July 24, 2024
Nephrology

New model for Dent disease divulged

July 24, 2024
Dent disease (DD) is an X-linked recessive disorder characterized by low molecular weight proteinuria (LMWP), kidney stones and progressive kidney failure.
