BioWorld - Wednesday, July 24, 2024
Breaking News: BioWorld celebrates nine wins at 2024 APEX AwardsSee today's BioWorld Science
X

Upgrade your daily dose of biopharma and medtech news

Subscribe to BioWorld™ news services

See subscription options
To read the full story, subscribe or sign in.
Inflammatory

Roche patent describes new SIK inhibitors

July 24, 2024
No Comments
F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. and Hoffmann-La Roche Inc. have synthesized new benzimidazole derivatives acting as serine/threonine-protein kinase SIK inhibitors.
BioWorld Science Inflammatory Patents