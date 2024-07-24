BioWorld - Wednesday, July 24, 2024
Inflammatory

Apichope Pharmaceutical and collaborators patent GPR84 antagonists

July 24, 2024
Apichope Bio Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., Apichope Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., Guangzhou Lianrui Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. and Guangzhou Runlin Pharmaceutical Technology Co. Ltd. have jointly patented tricyclic compounds acting as G-protein coupled receptor 84 (GPR84) antagonists.
