Neurology/psychiatric

Chengdu Mfs Pharma identifies analgesic agents

July 24, 2024
Chengdu Mfs Pharma Co. Ltd. has disclosed substituted phenol derivatives potentially useful as analgesics, sedatives, hypnotics and anesthetics.
