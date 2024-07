Despite endpoint miss, Cognition sees path forward in Alzheimer’s

Cognition Therapeutics Inc. said it is moving to the next stage of clinical testing with oral, small-molecule candidate CT-1812, despite phase II efficacy results falling short of statistical significance in patients with mild to moderate Alzheimer’s disease and sending shares of the Purchase, N.Y.-based company (NASDAQ:CGTX) falling 44%, or $1.04, to close July 29 at $1.33.