Stick to TYK2? Ventyx says no after miss in mid-stage Crohn’s bid

Another failure with allosteric tyrosine kinase 2 (TYK2) inhibitor VTX-958 put an end to internal work with the compound, and shares of Ventyx Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX) fell July 29 to $2.24, down 71 cents or 24%, after the firm disclosed results from the phase II, 109-subject trial in moderately to severely active Crohn’s disease (CD).