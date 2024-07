A CHMP thumbs up for Astellas’ Claudin18.2 zolbetuximab

Astellas Pharma Inc.’s claudin (CLDN) 18.2-targeted monoclonal antibody, zolbetuximab, received a positive opinion from the EMA’s Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) and could be the first CLDN18.2 molecule to be approved in Europe if it receives final approval.