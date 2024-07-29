BioWorld - Monday, July 29, 2024
See today's BioWorld
X

Upgrade your daily dose of biopharma and medtech news

Subscribe to BioWorld™ news services

See subscription options
To read the full story, subscribe or sign in.

FDA, ARPA-H seek input for biosimilar guidance, real-world data

July 29, 2024
By Mari Serebrov
No Comments
As the U.S. FDA and the Advanced Research Projects Agency for Health (ARPA-H) move forward with new guidance and foundational data, they both recently issued requests for information (RFIs) to help them advance their agendas.
BioWorld Regulatory Biosimilar U.S. FDA