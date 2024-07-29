BioWorld. Link to homepage.
FDA, ARPA-H seek input for biosimilar guidance, real-world data
July 29, 2024
By
Mari Serebrov
As the U.S. FDA and the Advanced Research Projects Agency for Health (ARPA-H) move forward with new guidance and foundational data, they both recently issued requests for information (RFIs) to help them advance their agendas.
