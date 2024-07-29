BioWorld - Monday, July 29, 2024
Newco news

Draupnir engaging sortilin receptor with €12M seed round

July 29, 2024
By Nuala Moran
Draupnir Bio is poised to advance a new approach to targeted protein degradation by engaging the sortilin receptor on lysosomes to promote the destruction of extracellular and membrane-bound disease proteins.
