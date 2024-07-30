BioWorld. Link to homepage.
BioWorld - Tuesday, July 30, 2024
Jiuyuan, Biokin, Transthera file for Hong Kong IPOs in July
July 30, 2024
By
Marian (YoonJee) Chu
Three Chinese biopharmaceuticals have filed for IPOs on the Hong Kong exchange in July alone, highlighting a potential “newfound positivity” to strengthen the HKEX IPO market in the second half of 2024.
