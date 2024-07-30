BioWorld - Tuesday, July 30, 2024
Jiuyuan, Biokin, Transthera file for Hong Kong IPOs in July

July 30, 2024
By Marian (YoonJee) Chu
No Comments
Three Chinese biopharmaceuticals have filed for IPOs on the Hong Kong exchange in July alone, highlighting a potential “newfound positivity” to strengthen the HKEX IPO market in the second half of 2024.
BioWorld BioWorld Asia Financings Cancer Endocrine/metabolic Musculoskeletal Asia-Pacific China NMPA