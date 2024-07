Boehringer buying Nerio for $1.3B for checkpoint inhibitors

The dealmaking continues at Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH as it plans to buy Nerio Therapeutics Inc. for $1.3 billion. The German company is bolstering its cancer programs with the Nerio acquisition, which will be added to multibillion-dollar deals cut earlier this year for cancer immunotherapies and nonalcoholic or metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (NASH/MASH) treatments.