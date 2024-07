Ovarian cancer gene therapy shows promise; Imunon preps for phase III

Phase II data showing an 11.1-month improvement in overall survival for advanced ovarian cancer patients treated with the IL-12 immunotherapy IMNN-001 drove up shares of Imunon Inc. by 181% July 30. The results “could usher in the first immune-based therapy for ovarian cancer,” said Stacy Lindborg, president and CEO of the Lawrenceville, N.J.-based company.