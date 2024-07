CIndU breakthrough? Celldex phase II scores with barzolvolimab

Succeeding where others have failed in an indication with high unmet need, Celldex Therapeutics Inc. disclosed top-line data from the phase II trial with barzolvolimab (barzo) against two common forms of chronic inducible urticaria (CIndU): cold urticaria (ColdU) and symptomatic dermographism (SD).