BioWorld - Thursday, July 25, 2024
Breaking News: BioWorld celebrates nine wins at 2024 APEX AwardsSee today's BioWorld Science
X

Upgrade your daily dose of biopharma and medtech news

Subscribe to BioWorld™ news services

See subscription options
To read the full story, subscribe or sign in.
Cancer

FAK inhibitors reported in Plastech Pharmaceutical Technology patent

July 25, 2024
No Comments
Plastech Pharmaceutical Technology Co. Ltd. has developed new fused tricyclic derivative acting as focal adhesion kinase (FAK) inhibitors.
BioWorld Science Cancer Patents