Mayday, skipper: Pepgen shares run aground on DMD phase II data

Pepgen Inc. fell slightly short of its phase II dystrophin goal with PGN-EDO51 for patients with Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) whose mutations are amenable to an exon 51-skipping approach, but Wall Street reacted in a big way, sending the Boston-based firm’s stock (NASDAQ:PEPG) down 33%, or $5.55, to close July 31 at $11.43.