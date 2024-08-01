BioWorld - Thursday, August 1, 2024
New FDA adcom to consider Niemann-Pick drug at debut meeting

July 31, 2024
By Mari Serebrov
No Comments
Zevra Therapeutics Inc. will make its case Aug. 2 for its Niemann-Pick type C (NPC) candidate, arimoclomol, when the U.S. FDA’s Genetic Metabolic Diseases Advisory Committee (GeMDAC) meets for the first time.
BioWorld Regulatory Endocrine/metabolic Small molecule U.S. FDA