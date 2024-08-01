BioWorld - Thursday, August 1, 2024
See today's BioWorld
X

Upgrade your daily dose of biopharma and medtech news

Subscribe to BioWorld™ news services

See subscription options
To read the full story, subscribe or sign in.

Gastric distress: ALX shares upset by phase II evorpacept data

Aug. 1, 2024
By Randy Osborne
No Comments
Investors wanted more from ALX Oncology Holdings Inc.’s phase II study testing evorpacept (evo) combination therapy in gastric tumors, and the stock (NASDAQ:ALXO) tumbled 36% or $1.77 to close Aug. 1 at $3.04.
BioWorld Clinical Cancer Protein U.S.