Gastric distress: ALX shares upset by phase II evorpacept data
Aug. 1, 2024
By
Randy Osborne
No Comments
Investors wanted more from ALX Oncology Holdings Inc.’s phase II study testing evorpacept (evo) combination therapy in gastric tumors, and the stock (NASDAQ:ALXO) tumbled 36% or $1.77 to close Aug. 1 at $3.04.
