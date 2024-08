Index insights

BioWorld Drug Developers Index continues recovery with June gains

The BioWorld Drug Developers Index (BDDI) continued to track closely with the Nasdaq Biotechnology Index (NBI) and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA), maintaining its trend upward after a decline at the end of April. BDDI increased by 2.14% through the end of June, following a 1.82% rise through May, after ending April down 4.8% from the start of the year.