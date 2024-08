Ideaya nabs Biocytogen’s bispecific ADC program for $406M

Ideaya Biosciences Inc. bought global rights to Biocytogen Pharmaceuticals Co. Ltd.’s cancer-targeting bispecific antibody-drug conjugate (bsADC) program in a deal reaching up to $406.5 million. Announced July 31, San Francisco-based Ideaya agreed to license-in global rights to Biocytogen’s B7H3/PTK7 bispecific ADC program with topoisomerase-I (TOP1) payload to develop as either a monotherapy or combination therapy for solid tumors.