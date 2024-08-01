BioWorld. Link to homepage.
BioWorld
BioWorld MedTech
BioWorld Asia
BioWorld Science
Data Snapshots
BioWorld
BioWorld MedTech
Infographics: Dynamic digital data analysis
Special reports
Aging
Alzheimer's disease
Artificial intelligence
Biosimilars
China CAR T
Coronavirus
Infographics: Dynamic digital data analysis
Israel
IVDs on the rise
Radiopharmaceuticals
Rise of obesity
Top Biopharma Trends of 2023
Top Med-tech Trends of 2023
Top Preclinical Trends of 2023
Premium reports
BioWorld Financings Reports
Disease Incidence & Prevalence Summaries
BioWorld. Link to homepage.
sign in
Sign Out
My Account
Subscribe
BioWorld - Thursday, August 1, 2024
See today's BioWorld MedTech
See today's BioWorld
Home
» FDA issues refusal to file letter for Telix imaging agent
X
Upgrade your daily dose of biopharma and medtech news
Subscribe to BioWorld™ news services
See subscription options
To read the full story,
subscribe
or
sign in
.
FDA issues refusal to file letter for Telix imaging agent
Aug. 1, 2024
By
Tamra Sami
No Comments
Radiopharmaceutical company Telix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. received a U.S. FDA refusal to file letter for its BLA seeking approval of renal cancer imaging agent TLX250-CDx (89Zr-DFO-girentuximab) for clear cell renal cell carcinoma (ccRCC).
BioWorld
BioWorld MedTech
Regulatory
Cancer
Protein
Asia-Pacific
Australia
U.S.
FDA