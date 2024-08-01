BioWorld - Thursday, August 1, 2024
FDA issues refusal to file letter for Telix imaging agent

Aug. 1, 2024
By Tamra Sami
Radiopharmaceutical company Telix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. received a U.S. FDA refusal to file letter for its BLA seeking approval of renal cancer imaging agent TLX250-CDx (89Zr-DFO-girentuximab) for clear cell renal cell carcinoma (ccRCC).
