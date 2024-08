First in a decade: FDA clears Adaptimmune T-cell therapy Tecelra

A T-cell therapy from Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc has received accelerated approval from the U.S. FDA to treat advanced synovial sarcoma (SS). Tecelra (afamitresgene autoleucel), a CAR T targeting MAGE-A4, is the first engineered T-cell therapy for solid tumors and the first treatment option for the indication in more than a decade.