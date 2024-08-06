BioWorld - Tuesday, August 6, 2024
As markets tumble, biotech expected to weather economic downturn

Aug. 5, 2024
By Amanda Lanier
Stocks tumbled on Aug. 5, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average falling more than 1,000 points amid a disappointing jobs report released by the U.S. Labor Department on Aug. 2. The BioWorld Stock Index, which tracks approximately 510 U.S. biopharma stocks, was up 17.27% for the year on July 26 before closing Aug. 5 up only 3.47%, representing a significant drop. Likewise, the Nasdaq Biotechnology Index fell as much as 200 points that day. Despite the downturn, the biopharma industry remains well-positioned to outshine other sectors during challenging economic times.
