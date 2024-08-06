As markets tumble, biotech expected to weather economic downturn

Stocks tumbled on Aug. 5, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average falling more than 1,000 points amid a disappointing jobs report released by the U.S. Labor Department on Aug. 2. The BioWorld Stock Index, which tracks approximately 510 U.S. biopharma stocks, was up 17.27% for the year on July 26 before closing Aug. 5 up only 3.47%, representing a significant drop. Likewise, the Nasdaq Biotechnology Index fell as much as 200 points that day. Despite the downturn, the biopharma industry remains well-positioned to outshine other sectors during challenging economic times.