BMS adjusts pipeline by dropping $1.3B+ Agenus deal

Bristol Myers Squibb Co. (BMS) has terminated its $1.3 billion-plus deal for Agenus Inc.’s anti-TIGIT bispecific antibody AGEN-1777 as part of a promised belt-tightening. In May 2021, BMS paid Agenus a non-refundable $200 million up-front payment in cash for the licensing, manufacturing and commercialization agreement, then a $20 million milestone payment in December 2021 and another clinical milestone payment in January 2024 for $25 million.