Phase I gastric data lower Elevation in crowdin’ Claudin space

Closely watched-for phase I data from Elevation Oncology Inc. in the Claudin 18.2 space sent shares of the Boston-based firm (NASDAQ:ELEV) down 63%, or $1.35, to close Aug. 6 at 78 cents. Elevation provided initial data from the dose-escalation portion of the ongoing experiment with antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) EO-3021 in patients with advanced, unresectable or metastatic solid tumors likely to express Claudin 18.2, including gastric, gastroesophageal junction (GEJ), pancreatic or esophageal cancers.