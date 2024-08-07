BioWorld. Link to homepage.
Wednesday, August 7, 2024
Adel raises ₩17B in series B bridge round for Alzheimer’s therapy
Aug. 6, 2024
By
Marian (YoonJee) Chu
No Comments
Seoul, South Korea-based Adel Inc. raised ₩17 billion (US$12.39 million) in bridge financing to advance its pipeline of Alzheimer’s disease therapies, including its tau antibody-based ADEL-Y01 candidate, currently in a U.S.-based phase I study.
