BioWorld - Tuesday, July 30, 2024
See today's BioWorld MedTech
X

Upgrade your daily dose of biopharma and medtech news

Subscribe to BioWorld™ news services

See subscription options
To read the full story, subscribe or sign in.

Industry supportive of new DRG code for combination of procedures

July 30, 2024
By Mark McCarty
No Comments
The U.S. CMS proposed a series of changes to the Medicare series of codes for diagnostic-related groups, and device makers had pointed remarks about some of those proposals.
BioWorld MedTech Regulatory Cardiovascular CMS Medicare