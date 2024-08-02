BioWorld - Friday, August 2, 2024
Oxford Nanopore raises £80M in fundraise with £50M from Novo Holdings

Aug. 1, 2024
By Shani Alexander
Oxford Nanopore Technologies plc secured £80 million (US$102 million) in an oversubscribed equity raise, with £50 million coming from Novo Holdings.
