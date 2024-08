UK’s NICE recommends Genedrive, Genomadix tests for CYP2C19

The U.K. National Institute for Health and Care Excellence endorsed the use of testing for the CYP2C19 genotype for management of clopidogrel usage after ischemic stroke and heart attack, but the agency is specific about the use of tests by Genedrive plc and Genomadix Inc. in point-of-care settings as alternatives to lab testing.