With Dren deal, Novartis has three of year’s top collaborations

A new collaboration with Dren Bio Inc. means Novartis Pharma AG has negotiated two of the biggest deals of 2024, with its parent company Novartis AG signing a third. Privately held Dren is getting $150 million up front and the chance to ultimately bring in $2.85 billion. The $150 million up-front payment includes a $25 million equity investment.