BioWorld - Friday, July 26, 2024
Breaking News: BioWorld celebrates nine wins at 2024 APEX AwardsSee today's BioWorld Science
X

Upgrade your daily dose of biopharma and medtech news

Subscribe to BioWorld™ news services

See subscription options
To read the full story, subscribe or sign in.
Cancer

Hainan Simcere Pharmaceutical patents new FGFR3 inhibitors

July 26, 2024
No Comments
Hainan Simcere Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. has prepared bicyclic compounds acting as fibroblast growth factor receptor 3 (FGFR3) inhibitors potentially useful for the treatment of cancer.
BioWorld Science Cancer Patents