BioWorld - Friday, July 26, 2024
Breaking News: BioWorld celebrates nine wins at 2024 APEX AwardsSee today's BioWorld Science
X

Upgrade your daily dose of biopharma and medtech news

Subscribe to BioWorld™ news services

See subscription options
To read the full story, subscribe or sign in.
Cancer

Apichope Pharmaceutical identifies new RIPK1 inhibitors

July 26, 2024
No Comments
Patents from Apichope Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. describe bicyclic compounds characterized as receptor-interacting serine/threonine-protein kinase 1 (RIPK1; RIP-1) inhibitors.
BioWorld Science Cancer Patents