BioWorld. Link to homepage.
BioWorld
BioWorld MedTech
BioWorld Asia
BioWorld Science
Data Snapshots
BioWorld
BioWorld MedTech
Infographics: Dynamic digital data analysis
Special reports
Aging
Alzheimer's disease
Artificial intelligence
Biosimilars
China CAR T
Coronavirus
Infographics: Dynamic digital data analysis
Israel
IVDs on the rise
Radiopharmaceuticals
Rise of obesity
Top Biopharma Trends of 2023
Top Med-tech Trends of 2023
Top Preclinical Trends of 2023
Premium reports
BioWorld Financings Reports
Disease Incidence & Prevalence Summaries
BioWorld. Link to homepage.
sign in
Sign Out
My Account
Subscribe
BioWorld - Thursday, July 25, 2024
See today's BioWorld
Home
» Viking presses obesity programs forward, delighting investors
X
Upgrade your daily dose of biopharma and medtech news
Subscribe to BioWorld™ news services
See subscription options
To read the full story,
subscribe
or
sign in
.
Viking presses obesity programs forward, delighting investors
July 25, 2024
By
Lee Landenberger
No Comments
Viking Therapeutics Inc. is diving more deeply into developing obesity treatments and investors like an accelerated timetable the company has proposed. On June 25, Viking shares (NASDAQ:VKTX) catapulted 28.3% upward to close at $64.68 each.
BioWorld
Clinical
Regulatory
Endocrine/metabolic
Obesity
Peptide
FDA