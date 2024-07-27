BioWorld - Saturday, July 27, 2024
See today's BioWorld
X

Upgrade your daily dose of biopharma and medtech news

Subscribe to BioWorld™ news services

See subscription options
To read the full story, subscribe or sign in.

From Day One, Ipsen gains ex-US rights to tovorafenib for $461M

July 26, 2024
By Marian (YoonJee) Chu
No Comments
Ipsen SA, of Paris, struck a $461 million deal with Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc. for ex-U.S. rights to tovorafenib, an oral drug for pediatric brain tumor that gained U.S. FDA accelerated approval April 23 as Ojemda (tovorafenib).
BioWorld Deals and M&A License Cancer Immune Neurology/psychiatric Small molecule Europe U.S.