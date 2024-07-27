BioWorld. Link to homepage.
Saturday, July 27, 2024
See today's BioWorld
Home
From Day One, Ipsen gains ex-US rights to tovorafenib for $461M
From Day One, Ipsen gains ex-US rights to tovorafenib for $461M
July 26, 2024
By
Marian (YoonJee) Chu
Ipsen SA, of Paris, struck a $461 million deal with Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc. for ex-U.S. rights to tovorafenib, an oral drug for pediatric brain tumor that gained U.S. FDA accelerated approval April 23 as Ojemda (tovorafenib).
